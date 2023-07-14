Israel’s defense minister hails his Baku visit as ‘successful’ (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shared a photo from the Baku Seaside Boulevard on his Twitter account.

"Good morning from Baku", the minister tweeted.

Gallant noted that his visit to Azerbaijan was short and successful.

בוקר טוב מבאקו, אזרבייג׳אן.

מתחילים יום ומסיימים

ביקור קצר ומוצלח ???? pic.twitter.com/iN5jwzsZ7s — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) July 14, 2023





Gallant also briefed the outcomes of the meetings he held with the Azerbaijani officials in Baku this week.

"A successful day concludes after several important meetings in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan," the Israeli minister tweeted.

According to the Israeli minister, discussions over the common desire to strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Israel in many areas and in the security area in particular were held during the meetings.

"Together, we will continue to strengthen cooperation and the warm relationship, for the sake of the countries' security and regional stability," Gallant concluded.

I have just completed a fruitful visit to Azerbaijan, where I met H.E. President Aliyev @presidentaz, my counterpart Minister Col. General Hasanov @wwwmodgovaz , and Chief of the State Border Service Col. General Guliyev. We discussed opportunities to widen defense cooperation. pic.twitter.com/XnNjF11QCc — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) July 14, 2023 We agreed to further deepen our powerful bond and enduring friendship, while cooperating in a range of fields. Our defense ties contribute to the security of both nations, as well as to regional peace and stability. ???? — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) July 14, 2023

News.Az