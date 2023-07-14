Yandex metrika counter

Israel’s defense minister hails his Baku visit as ‘successful’ (PHOTO)

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shared a photo from the Baku Seaside Boulevard on his Twitter account.

"Good morning from Baku", the minister tweeted.

Gallant noted that his visit to Azerbaijan was short and successful.

Gallant also briefed the outcomes of the meetings he held with the Azerbaijani officials in Baku this week.

"A successful day concludes after several important meetings in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan," the Israeli minister tweeted.

According to the Israeli minister, discussions over the common desire to strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Israel in many areas and in the security area in particular were held during the meetings.

"Together, we will continue to strengthen cooperation and the warm relationship, for the sake of the countries' security and regional stability," Gallant concluded.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

