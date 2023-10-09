Israel’s defense minister orders complete encirclement of Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered the country's army to completely encircle Gaza, News.Az reports.

"There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel," the minister said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The rocket attack killed more than 700 people and injured 2,315.

The Israeli army declared a "state of readiness for war" and fired back with the launch of Operations Swords of Iron.





News.Az