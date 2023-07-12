Israel’s defense minister to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of his counterpart, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

A number of meetings are scheduled within the framework of Gallant's first visit to Azerbaijan as Israel’s defense minister.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will visit Azerbaijan on July 12 evening.

Yoav Gallant is set to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Israeli minister will also meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Zakir Hasanov, the head of the country's State Border Service, Elchin Guliyev, and additional officials in Azerbaijan's defense establishment.

The aim of the visit is to strengthen strategic bilateral ties, tighten diplomatic coordination, and expand the defense and technological ties between the two countries.

