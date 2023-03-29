Yandex metrika counter

Israel’s foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan next month

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he would pay a visit to Azerbaijan in April, News.Az reports.

“We will visit Azerbaijan with a large delegation next month,” Cohen said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday.

The top Israeli diplomat said discussions on the expansion of relations between the two countries in various fields will be held during the visit.


