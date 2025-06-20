Israel’s Katz orders intensified strikes on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced he has directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to ramp up strikes on regime-linked targets in Tehran in a bid to destabilize the Iranian leadership.

“We must strike all symbols of the regime and its mechanisms of oppression, such as the Basij, as well as the base of the regime’s power, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Katz said during an assessment this morning with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other top officers this morning, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Katz noted that Israel must bring about “a mass evacuation of the population from Tehran, in order to destabilize the regime and increase deterrence in response to missile fire on Israel’s home front, while continuing to target facilities and scientists to thwart Iran’s nuclear program, until all objectives of the operation are fully achieved.”

