Israel’s losses in Gaza Strip exceed 110 - IDF

Israel has lost eight more soldiers in clashes with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Three Israeli soldiers were badly wounded.

Since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip in late November, the IDF’s losses have amounted to 113. More than 550 soldiers have been wounded.

