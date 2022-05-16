Israel’s minister of agriculture to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Oded Forer will pay a visit to Azerbaijan this week, the Israeli Embassy in Baku told News.Az.

During the visit, the minister plans to hold bilateral meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart Inam Karimov and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

A joint business forum between Azerbaijan and Israel is scheduled to be held as well.

Israeli business delegation will arrive in Baku together with the minister. Together with the delegation, Forer plans to visit an agricultural exhibition, agricultural centers, and meet with representatives of the Azerbaijani business sector.

