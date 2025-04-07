Israel’s Netanyahu lands in Washington for talks with Trump - VIDEO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and his wife Sara Netanyahu disembark from Wing of Zion on arrival in Washington DC on April 6, 2025 (Avi Ohayon/GPO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC on Sunday night ahead of a series of hastily arranged meetings with US President Donald Trump and senior US officials over the next two days.

The meetings will largely focus on the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and the hostages, of whom 59 are still in captivity, as well as Trump’s new tariff policy, under which Israeli goods face a 17 percent US tariff, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Netanyahu’s office has also said that “Israel-Türkiye relations, the Iranian threat and confronting the International Criminal Court” will be on the agenda.

The premier departed for Washington from Budapest on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the trip was announced.

Upon his arrival in Washington with his wife, Sara Netanyahu, the premier headed from the airport to Blair House in a convoy, where he met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Netanyahu’s office said that the meeting was “warm and productive.”

The Wing of Zion state plane took a flight path that increased the journey from Budapest to Washington by some 400 kilometers in order to avoid flying over countries seen as likely to enforce the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court should the plane be forced to make an emergency landing.

As Israel believes that Ireland, Iceland and the Netherlands would all enforce the ICC warrant, issued for alleged war crimes in Gaza, Wing of Zion instead flew over Croatia, Italy and France.

News.Az