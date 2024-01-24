Israel’s Netanyahu says 3rd phase of Gaza war to last 6 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet ministers that what he called the third phase of the Gaza war will take six months, local media reported on Tuesday.

“Netanyahu said that it will take six months for the army to finish the third phase of the war, which has already begun in the northern Gaza Strip,” said Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

The Israeli premier said that the first phase of aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip took three weeks.

“And as we said that the second part of the massive maneuver would last three months, and so it was, this is how we say that the third part of establishing control will last six months,” he was quoted as saying by KAN.

