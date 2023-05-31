Israel’s president and first lady visit Baku’s Icherisheher

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog and the first lady Michal Herzog have visited the Icherisheher, Inner City, one of the world`s cultural heritage monuments, News.Az reports.

The guests started their tour by getting acquainted with the Shirvanshahs`s Palace Complex, a masterpiece of medieval Eastern architecture, globally important historical-architectural monument.

The guests were given the detailed information about the State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher", which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as the improvement and restoration works carried out here.

They were aware of conservation works carried out here in 2009-2013 based on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev in order to preserve the globally important monuments located in Icherisheher and pass them on to future generations in their current form.

Familiarization with the Inner City made a great impression on the guests.

