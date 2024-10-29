Israel’s UNRWA ban sparks global condemnation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations and countries worldwide have condemned Israel following the passage of two laws by its parliament that designate the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) as a “terror” organization and prohibit its operations on Israeli territory.

The legislation, approved on Monday, would – if implemented – prevent UNRWA from providing life-saving support to Palestinians across Gaza and the West Bank, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. UNRWA was created by the UN General Assembly in 1949 to support Palestinian refugees expelled from their homes during the creation of Israel and it remains the main organisation providing humanitarian services in Gaza, and supports millions of Palestinians refugees in the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.The Palestinian presidency rejected and condemned the Israeli legislation. “We will not allow this. The overwhelming vote of the Knesset reflects Israel’s transformation into a fascist state,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for the presidency in Ramallah.Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called UNRWA’s work “indispensable” and said there is “no alternative” to the agency.“The implementation of the laws could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is unacceptable,” he said, urging Israel to “act consistently with its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and its other obligations under international law”.Numerous countries, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, Jordan, Ireland, Norway and Switzerland also denounced and expressed concern over Israel’s anti-UNRWA move.

News.Az