Issue of Azerbaijani hostages discussed in PACE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva made speech at the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe (PACE), AzVision.az reports.

During her speech at the “Free debates” session of the PACE, Azerbaijani MP touched upon the issue of Azerbaijanis who were taken hostage by the Armenian Armed Forces and called PACE to boost its efforts to release them.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Mr. Jagland for his comments regarding the release of Azerbaijani hostages Dilgam Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev. Unfortunately, notwithstanding the efforts of Azerbaijani Government and the statements mde by Mr. Jagland, still there is no any positive progress on their release from Armenian captivity. The Armenian Government still keeps Dilgam Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev in captivity”, she said.

“They are being tortured, oppressed and their health conditions are unknown. They are completely innocent. They were taken hostage while exercising their right to visit their homeland and the graves of parents. Azerbaijani hostages' families expect big efforts from the European Council towards the release of the hostages within a short period of time. As Azerbaijani representative I call our Assembly to protest against Armenian government and force to release of Azerbaijani hostages in order to end Armenians’ inhumane and illegal actions. We expect support from PACE to release the Azerbaijani hostages. Armenia does not make any step towards the implementation of 1416 Resolution (PACE) calling Armenia to liberate the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” Pashayeva underlined.

"In order to reduce the tensions in the region, Armenia should be forced to implement PACE decisions. We call you to take serious steps on this direction in a short time," she added.

News.Az

News.Az