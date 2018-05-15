Yandex metrika counter

Issue of death penalty again raised in Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Aghia Nakhchivanli considers it important to carry out activities to prevent cases of child abuse.

According to Oxu.Az, the committee chairman noted that the prison term is insufficient punishment for people who commit violence against children.

"When we see that children are victims of violence, we are horrified. One cannot understand whether it is the environment that affects people so much, or they are brought up like this?

Such atrocities must be stopped. We were in a children's shelter and saw such things that we are still unable to come to our senses.

It's terrible that five-year-old children are subjected to violence. Is the prison term sufficient punishment for the person who did it? Of course not, so one must bear the death penalty."

News.Az 

