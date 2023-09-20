Issue related to presence of illegal Armenian armed formations on Azerbaijani territory ‘effectively resolved’ - official

The issue related to the presence of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan was effectively resolved, Elchin Amirbayov, representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments, said on Wednesday.

Amirbayov made the remarks at a briefing on the latest regional developments for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The official said that previously, Azerbaijan had repeatedly raised this issue in international platforms.

“As always, Azerbaijan was obliged to solve the issue itself. The Armenian side will fully implement the agreement reached today. This, in turn, will give impetus to the peace process,” he added.

News.Az