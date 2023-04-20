Yandex metrika counter

Issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Korea discussed

A meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov and a delegation headed by the Deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Chairman of the Korean-Azerbaijani Parliamentary Friendship Group Seo Byong Sun, News.az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.


News.Az 

