Issues of expanding relations between Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey discussed (VIDEO)

On July 6, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov has met with the delegation led by the Commander of the Air Force of the Turkish Republic, Army General Hasan Kucukakyuz paying a working visit to Azerbaijan.

First, the Turkish delegation visited the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor and laid flowers at his grave. The guests also visited the Alley of Shehids, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of the heroic sons of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of our country, and at the monument erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers fallen in 1918.

Lieutenant General R. Tahirov stressed that the development of cooperation in the sphere of military aviation and relations between the Air Forces of the two countries contribute to further strengthening the combat capability of the armies.

Army General H. Kucukakyuz congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Patriotic War, wished the mercy of Allah Almighty to the souls of all servicemen and civilians who died as Shehids and healing to the wounded.

The sides having highly appreciated the results acquired during the "Anatolian Phoenix-2021" International Search and Rescue Exercises and the "Anatolian Eagle-2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Konya/Turkey recent months, emphasized that such exercises serve to improve the interoperability between the Air Forces of the two countries.

During the meeting, the current state and expansion of relations between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey were discussed, as well as exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres was held.

