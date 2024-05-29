Istanbul bridges illuminated with colors of Azerbaijani flag - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bridges, one of the symbols of the Turkish city of Istanbul, connecting Europe and Asia, were illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag to mark May 28 - Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

Bu gece İstanbul başka güzel…



Fatih Sultan Mehmet Köprüsü

15 Temmuz Şehitler Köprüsü

Yavuz Sultan Selim Köprüsü



Can Azerbaycan’ın renkleri ile donatıldı.



Azerbaycan’ın Müstakillik Günü kutlu olsun.#BirMillətİkiDövlətpic.twitter.com/MZuiH4mVJU — Abdulkadir URALOĞLU (@a_uraloglu) May 28, 2024

The event was held on the initiative of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul.“Istanbul, shrouded in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, looks even more beautiful today. The bridges of Fatih Sultan Mehmet, Yavuz Sultan Selim and the 15 July Martyrs Bridge were painted in the colors of Azerbaijan. Happy Azerbaijan Independence Day!” Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on X.

News.Az