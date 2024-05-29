Yandex metrika counter

Istanbul bridges illuminated with colors of Azerbaijani flag - PHOTO

Istanbul bridges illuminated with colors of Azerbaijani flag - PHOTO

The bridges, one of the symbols of the Turkish city of Istanbul, connecting Europe and Asia, were illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag to mark May 28 - Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

The event was held on the initiative of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul.

“Istanbul, shrouded in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, looks even more beautiful today. The bridges of Fatih Sultan Mehmet, Yavuz Sultan Selim and the 15 July Martyrs Bridge were painted in the colors of Azerbaijan. Happy Azerbaijan Independence Day!” Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on X.


News.Az 

