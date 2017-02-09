Istanbul court remands 9 over Reina nightclub attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine suspects detained over suspected links to the Reina nightclub shooting which claimed at least 39 lives were remanded in custody to face trial by an Istanbul court on Wednesday.

A tenth suspect was released under judicial restrictions, according to Anadolu Agency.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 10 suspects -- mainly foreign nationals -- had been referred to the Istanbul court.

The nine remanded suspects are accused of being members of an armed terrorist organization and of attempting to remove the constitutional order, the court said.

At least 39 people, including a police officer, were killed when a gunman opened fire on partygoers at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district early on New Year’s Day.

On Jan. 16, Abdulgadir Masharipov, the main suspect behind the deadly attack, was captured by police in Istanbul's Esenyurt district.

Four other people, including a man of Kyrgyz origin and three women, were detained along with Masharipov.

News.Az

