Istanbul hosts concert with “One nation, two states” motto

The Marmara University of Istanbul hosted a concert dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the centennial anniversa

The event, supported by Azerbaijan`s Consulate General in Istanbul and the Azerbaijani Association for Cultural Heritage Preservation, was held under the motto "One nation, two states”, AzerTag reports.

The concert performed by music groups from Marmara University students featured popular Azerbaijani composers’ songs as well as folk songs from the two brotherly countries.

The concert program was prepared by Professor Aytac Rzaquliyeva and musician Tulin Malkoç.

News.Az

