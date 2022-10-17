Istanbul hosts extraordinary meeting of OTS Council of Foreign Ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

An extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) kicked off in Istanbul, Türkiye, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is taking part in the meeting.

The meeting will focus on the organization’s priorities and the preparation for the upcoming OTS Summit in Samarkand on November 11.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary and Turkmenistan are also attending the meeting.

News.Az