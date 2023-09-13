Istanbul hosts Multimodal Transport and Logistics Forum of Turkic states

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Multimodal Transport and Logistics Forum organized by the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) kicked off in the Turkish city of Istanbul, News.Az reports.

The forum will focus on the prospects for the expansion of cooperation in the transport and logistics sectors between the OTS member states.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the forum, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev expressed hope that the two-day event will provide a platform for constructive discussions, knowledge sharing and cooperative initiatives to develop multimodal transport routes.

News.Az