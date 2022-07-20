Istanbul may host talks on grain corridor this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Talks of the quartet on the grain corridor are most likely to be held in Istanbul this week, a source in Ankara told TASS on Wednesday.

"It is expected that they [the talks] will take place this week, probably on Thursday," the source said.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on July 18 that principal agreements were reached on the establishment of the grain corridor for the transportation of agricultural products via the Black Sea and it was possible that this week a meeting can take place between representatives of Türkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN. The principal agreements may be formalized in a single document at this meeting.

According to Akar, the meeting will focus on the formation of a coordination center, joint control of civilian vessels at the ports of their departure and places of their destination, as well as the provision of routes for the transportation of agricultural products.

News.Az