Istanbul police detain 6 people on suspicion of IS links

Six people have been detained in an operation against the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group in Istanbul, the city police said in a message Aug. 30.

The detainees are suspected of having links with IS and being members of armed groups in Syria. Their identities are not disclosed.

Earlier, Istanbul police said they detained 648 people in the city from August 2016 to August 2017 on suspicion of links with the IS.

The Istanbul police carried out 117 operations against IS members in the period.

News.Az

News.Az