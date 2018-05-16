Istanbul police impound 80 kilograms of heroin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in Istanbul seized 80 kilograms of heroin in drug busts Wednesday, according to police sources.

In four simultaneous raids in different parts of the city, police arrested six suspects, the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said, Anadolu Agency reports.

In western Balikesir province, two people were remanded in custody for allegedly selling drugs, sources added.

Also, seven people were arrested in the western Turkish province of Denizli in police operations against cigarette smuggling.

