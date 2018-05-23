Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Istanbul police seized more than 400 kilos (881 pounds) of illegal drugs including heroin and "skunk" cannabis during anti-drug operations in the city, said police sources on Wednesday.

Anti-drug teams impounded 310 kg (683 lbs.) of skunk hidden in a pickup truck coming from Croatia when it stopped in the Silivri district on May 17, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, according to Anadolu Agency.

Separately, 130 kilos (286 pounds) of heroin were seized in a truck carrying dates and halva to Europe from Iran when it was stopped in the city's Pendik district on May 20.

Two suspected drug traffickers – one Croatian and one Iranian -- were remanded into custody.

News.Az

