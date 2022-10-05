Istanbul to host 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum will be held in Istanbul, Türkiye on 5-6 October this year, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told News.Az.

On the first day of the two-day forum meetings of Joint Working Groups on hydrocarbon and petrochemical products, renewable energy use and energy efficiency, the electric energy market, electricity distribution and transmission, as well as energy regulation will be held.

The second day of the forum will feature speeches of a number of high officials, including Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Fatih Donmez, as well as the signing of the protocol on the outcomes of the Forum.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum was established within the Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between the two countries in order to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation, and the first Forum was held on 21-22 December 2021 in Baku.

