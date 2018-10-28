Istanbul to host meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 6th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia was held in Baku last year

The seventh Trilateral Meeting of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Georgian Foreign Minister David Zakaliani will be held on October 29, 2018 in Turkey’s Istanbul city, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message.

“During the meeting, the progress in trilateral cooperation and recent regional and global developments are expected to be discussed,” the message said.

The sixth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia was held in 2017 in the capital of Azerbaijan - Baku.

News.Az

News.Az