Istanbul to host summit of leaders of Turkic speaking countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 8th Summit of the Heads of State of the Turkic Council member states will be held in Istanbul on November 12, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told a panel discussion on "Global Challenges in the Post-COVID-19 Period" within the Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

Minister Bayramov said Azerbaijan enjoys good relations with neighboring countries.

He also noted that Azerbaijan has implemented many successful projects with Turkey and Georgia.

News.Az