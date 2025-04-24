Istanbul to host Türkiye-Russia talks on Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy foreign ministers from Türkiye and Russia are set to meet in Istanbul on April 25 for consultations focused on developments in the Middle East, according to a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Russia and Türkiye will hold consultations on the Middle East at the level of deputy ministers in Istanbul on April 25. Türkiye will be represented at the consultations by Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz, while Russia will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov," the source said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The consultations are expected to include a comprehensive exchange of views on regional issues, especially Syria and Palestine, it noted.

The source added that "Russia is a country whose consultations Türkiye attaches great importance to in the context of developments in the Middle East."

News.Az