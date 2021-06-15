It is a historic day for Azerbaijan and Turkey - MP Kamil Aydin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today Azerbaijan and Turkey, two friendly and fraternal countries, are experiencing one of the historic days, Member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, MP Kamil Aydin exclusively told News.Az.

"The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey are meeting in Shusha. Shusha is the city liberated after 30 years of dark occupation. It has faced big suffering. Today, with the meeting of the two heads of state, Shusha will revive and regain its historical mission – its cultural heritage. This is an important day in our common history. I wish the friendship between Azerbaijan and Turkey to flourish forever," he said.

