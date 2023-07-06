It is time to put an end to France's colonial policy: President of New Caledonian Congress

It is time to put an end to France's colonial policy, said President of the Congress of New Caledonia, Roch Wamytan.

He made the remarks while speaking at a round table entitled "Towards the Complete Elimination of Colonialism", held on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, News.Az reports.

“During the referendum in New Caledonia in 2021, the local population wanted to postpone it, but France insisted otherwise. As a result, 57 percent of the population did not participate in this referendum,” Wamytan said.

He also strongly condemned France’s continued policy of colonialism.

“By participating in today's event in Baku, we call for not repeating this bloody colonial history. The policy of colonization must be stopped. We believe that the members of the Non-Aligned Movement will help us achieve our dream, our freedom,” the President of the New Caledonian Congress added.

