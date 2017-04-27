Italian ambassador: Karabakh conflict - region’s biggest problem

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the biggest problem and threat for the region, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Giampaolo Cutillo told reporters on Thursday, APA reported.

Italy and the EU believe that more efforts should be made to conduct negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, noted the ambassador.



“The resolution of the conflict will contribute to the development of the region. All interested parties will benefit from this,” he added.

News.Az

