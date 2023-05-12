Italian-Azerbaijani relations developing at high level in many areas - ambassador Claudio Taffuri

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Italy and Azerbaijan are developing at a high level in many areas, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri told reporters during an event dedicated to Italian culture and the Italian brand "Made in Italy", News.az reports.

"We maintain very warm and friendly relations in full understanding, and the heads of our states have excellent relations. We mutually support each other in different spheres. I especially want to note Azerbaijan's support to Italy during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The ambassador also reminded that the foundation of a 1,280 MW thermal power plant in Azerbaijan was laid in February, the construction of which will be carried out jointly with the Italian Ansaldo Energia company.

"The production of vegetable oil according to the Italian method has been recently launched near Baku. This is an indicator that we produce a product that meets common tastes by combining our efforts," Taffuri said.

On May 12, an event called "Italian Wines - Taste the passion" was held. The purpose of the event was to get acquainted with Italian culture and brands, as well as the promotion of the brand "Made in Italy".

News.Az