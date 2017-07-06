Italian clinic to test Azerbaijani cancer drugs

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Preliminary results of analyses are positive."

Medicinal substances, developed by Azerbaijani scientists, will undergo clinical trials in Italy, the director of the Institute of Chemistry of Additives of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (AMEA), Vagif Farzaliyev, said.

He noted that they are holding studies together with scientists of the University of Florence in Italy, Ataturk University of Turkey, King Saud University in Saudi Arabia.

"Substances, synthesized in the Institute, are sent to Turkey and Italy. Antioxidant and enzymatic effects of these substances are gradually studied. Preliminary results of analyses are positive. The obtained substances have a high inhibitory effect on negative processes leading to malignant tumors. Thus, influence of these substances is 10-fold more in comparison with drugs tocopherol and alpha-trolox used as a standard medication in these diseases," abc.az cited him as saying.

The results attracted the attention of scientists of the Institute of Biomolecular of the National Research Council of Italy.

"In this regard, there will be conducted joint studies with scientists from the Institute of Chemistry of Additives and clinical trials of new drugs," Farzaliyev concluded.

News.Az

News.Az