Italian coast guard rescues nearly 300 migrants in Mediterranean Sea

About 300 migrants trying to reach Europe were rescued by Italian coast guard units from an overloaded boat in the Mediterranean Sea, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The migrants were saved in an overnight operation off the coast of the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, according to statement by the Italian coast guard.

A total of 296 migrants, including eight children and 14 women, some of them floating in the sea, were rescued in the operation overnight on Wednesday and Thursday, it added.

