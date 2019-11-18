Italian companies to join Bakutel-2019 exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number of Italian IT companies will also join the Bakutel-2019 exhibition to be held in Baku on December 3-6, AZERTAC reported.

The companies to attend the exhibition upon the invitation of Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (ITAZERCOM) and Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan will promote the Italian innovations in the field of ICT, Aerospace and Cyber Security Innovation in Azerbaijan.

The international exhibition aims to expand and strengthen cooperation, develop business relationships between foreign manufacturers and local customers, establish direct contacts with entities and large local companies, as well as promote Azerbaijan’s potential in this area.

News.Az

