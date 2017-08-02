Italian company leaves Azerbaijani market

+ ↺ − 16 px

The representation of the “Valvitalia S.P.A” company in Azerbaijan, rendering services in the field of oil mine equipment supply, is being liquidated.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Taxes that creditors and interested persons may appeal with their demands to Baku city, Yasamal district, Bashir Safaroghlu street, house 133, SAT PLAZA Business Center, 7th floor.

Notably, the Italian company has been operating in Azerbaijan since early 2016.

