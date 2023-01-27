Italian embassy in Baku extends condolences over deadly terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embasssy in Tehran

Italy's Embassy in Baku extended condolences over a deadly terrorist attack on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran, News.Az reports.

Italy’s Embassy in Baku extended condolences over a deadly terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, News.Az reports.

"Our Embassy expresses deep indignation at the cowardly attack against Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran and extends sincere condolences to the victim's family. While wishing the injured a speedy recovery, we manifest our admiration for the prompt and courageous reaction of the security personnel," the Italian embassy said on Twitter.

On January 27, around 8:30 am Baku time, there was an armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.

An investigation is currently underway into the treacherous attack.

News.Az