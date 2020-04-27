Italian football player faces £100,000 fine for hosting house party

+ ↺ − 16 px

Everton's Moise Kean faces a fine of £100,000-plus and the wrath of manager Carlo Ancelotti after flouting lockdown rules by holding a party at his flat.

The Italy striker uploaded footage of the gathering at his Cheshire apartment, featuring several women believed to be models, to social media platform Snapchat.

Everton, who have been proactive in helping fans in their community deal with the difficulties of self-isolation, was enraged after learning of Kean’s behavior, Daily Mail reported.

High-ranking Goodison officials are understood to be dismayed that the 20-year-old had shown such a lack of discipline and self-awareness and they have left him in no doubt that his actions were unacceptable.

News.Az

News.Az