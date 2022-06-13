Yandex metrika counter

Italian, French and German leaders plan joint Kyiv visit

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron plan to jointly visit Kyiv on Thursday, News.Az reports citing the Stampa newspaper.

The visit will reportedly take place ahead of the G7 summit scheduled for June 26-28.

It was Macron's initiative to invite Draghi to Kyiv, according to the newspaper.


