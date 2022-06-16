Italian, German and French leaders visit Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have arrived in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Italian TV channel RaiNews24.

“European leaders are already in Ukraine,” the host of the morning news program said.

Earlier, Bild am Sonntag reported that three European leaders would visit Ukraine, citing Ukrainian and French government sources. Journalists later learned that they were to arrive in the Ukrainian capital by train on the morning of June 16.

The expected trip has not been announced for security reasons.

News.Az