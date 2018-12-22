Italian journalist: With its multiculturalism traditions, Azerbaijan sets an example to the rest of the world

Italian journalist: With its multiculturalism traditions, Azerbaijan sets an example to the rest of the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

“With its traditions of multiculturalism, Azerbaijan sets an example to the rest of the world,” said Italian journalist, director of the Institute for Internati

Domenico Letizia highlighted his recent researches on Azerbaijan, pointing out his visits to the country. On the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Italian journalist noted that despite the UN Security Council’s conflict-related resolutions, 20 per cent of the Azerbaijani territories are still under the Armenian occupation. He drew the audience’s attention to the crimes committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis, including the Khojaly genocide.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade thanked the management of LUMSA University and the author for the organization of the event.

The book includes articles and interviews published by Italian media outlets highlighting the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan's economic development, relations between Italy and Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s model of multiculturalism and gender equality in the country.

News.Az

News.Az