Italian MPs visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku

Members of the Italian parliament have visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

The Italian MPs paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, and laid flowers at their graves.

They were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works carried out in Baku.

