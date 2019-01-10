Italian national energy plan: TAP to be put into operation by 2020

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of the Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will be put into operation by 2020, Trend reports citing the Proposal for an Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate (PNIEC) sent by Italian Ministry of Economic Development to the European Commission.

“TAP, which will allow the import of approximately 8.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Italy, with the possibility of expanding to 10 billion cubic meters per year, will be put into operation by 2020,” reads the National Plan published on the ministry's website.

The work on constructing interconnection between TAP receiving terminal and gas network of Italy’s Snam company will start from Jan.12.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

News.Az

