Italian News Agency publishes article on Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov's visit to Italy

An article on the visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov to Italy to participate in the OSCE Mediterranean Conference held in Palermo, Sicily, October 24-25, has been published on the website of the Agenparl Information Agency, one of Italy's leading news agencies.

The article broadly highlights Minister Elmar Mammadyarov's speech at the conference, as well as his meetings with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ancelino Alfano and Mayor of Palermo Leolica Orlando, as well as the issues discussed at the meetings.

The full text of this article is available at:

http://www.agenparl.com/palermo-visita-del-ministro-degli-esteri-dellazerbaigian-in-occasione-della-conferenza-mediterranea-dellosce/

News.Az

News.Az