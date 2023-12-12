Italian newspaper highlights steps taken by Azerbaijan, Armenia towards signing peace treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Formiche newspaper, a prominent Italian media outlet, recently published an article underscoring the significance of collaborative efforts by Azerbaijan and Armenia aimed at normalizing relations and reaching a comprehensive peace agreement, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The article noted that the two countries agreed to use the historic opportunity to achieve the long-awaited peace in the region, adding that Azerbaijan and Armenia declared their intention to reach a peace agreement based on respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The author also emphasized that the two countries, simultaneously, guided by the values of humanism and as a goodwill step, mutually committed to release the prisoners of war. Azerbaijan and Armenia declared that discussions will continue for the implementation of confidence-building measures in the near future. The parties also called on the international community to support the efforts of the two countries, which would contribute to building mutual trust and have a positive impact on the region.

In addition, the article emphasized that Armenia withdrawn its candidacy to host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), agreed to back Azerbaijan's COP hosting bid in exchange for membership of the eastern European group’s COP bureau.

The article also highlights President of the European Council Charles Michel welcoming the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and quoted Antonio Tajani, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who emphasized the importance of the agreement reached in terms of new stage of relations between the two countries.

