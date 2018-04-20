Italian Opera Days in Baku start on April 21

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Italian Embassy in Baku will present the Italian Opera Days dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the death of Gioachino Rossini.

Italian Opera Days will start with the performance of one of the leading contemporary dance companies and, turning back in time, climax with two opera representations where Italian and Azerbaijani artists will perform side by side.

"Spellbound Contemporary Ballet" will perform in Baku on April 21, for the first time in its 24-year-old career. The show, titled "An Evening with Spellbound", includes a differentiated collection of creations, duets and choral performances.

On May 3, Jacopo Sipari di Pescasseroli will conduct the immortal Puccini masterpiece "Madama Butterfly" alongside soprano Silvana Froli, who will play the main role of Cio-Cio-San. Official singer of "Festival Puccini" in Torre del Lago, Tuscany, as a soloist Froli took part in various concerts and operas in Italy and abroad.

The Embassy will also launch the exhibition "Cara Italia, alfin ti miro" in the foyer of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. The exhibition will be open to the public from 3 to 23 May 2018, AzerTAc reported.

On May 4, Italian organist Maurizio Salerno will perform an organ concert in the wonderful Church of the Saviour.

The Italian Embassy in Baku will also celebrate Rossini career with a performance of the "Barber of Seville" on May 6.

News.Az

