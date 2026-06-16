Italian police detain 7 over alleged anarchist terrorist cell

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian police arrested seven individuals on Tuesday on suspicion of forming an anarchist terrorist cell, according to ANSA news agency.

Police carried out pretrial custody orders, with five suspects placed in prison and two under house arrest, the report said, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Two of the suspects are also accused of carrying out an attack on the high-speed railway network between Rome and Florence on Feb. 14, which caused significant damage to infrastructure.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the suspects.

News.Az