Italian president officially welcomed to Azerbaijan

An official welcoming ceremony has been held for Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Italian president in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed his Italian counterpart.

President Aliyev and President Mattarella reviewed the guard of honor.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Mattarella, and members of the Italian delegation were introduced to President Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

