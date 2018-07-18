Italian president vows to contribute to Karabakh settlement within OSCE chairmanship
Italy will contribute to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of its chairmanship in the OSCE, said Italian president Sergio Mattarella.
He made the remarks at a briefing following his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 18, APA reports.
News.Az